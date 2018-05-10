Clothing retailer Next upgraded its profit guidance for the year on Thursday as it posted a rise in first-quarter sales thanks to unusually warm weather in recent weeks. In an update for the quarter to 7 May, the company said total sales rose 6% as an 18.1% jump in online sales, driven by growth of Next branded stock and third-party brands on its UK platform, helped to offset a 4.8% drop in retail. Sales were better than the group had expected, around £40m ahead of its internal forecast, thanks ...

