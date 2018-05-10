Great Portland Estates announced the launch of its new community-focussed feel-good strategy on Thursday, titled 'creating sustainable relationships'. The FTSE 250 firm said the strategy recognised the importance of its social impact, and the relationships that it needed to build to ensure the long-term success of the business. Its board said the company had a long tradition of supporting local causes and donating to charitable organisations, and 'creating sustainable relationships' helped put ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...