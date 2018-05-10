Property company Derwent London said it had signed £2.4m of new lettings in the first quarter, up 4.9% on December estimated values. In an update released on Thursday, the company said occupier interest remained "good" with 164,500 sq ft of lettings signed or under offer. It added that a further 113,000 sq ft was under offer for around £7.2m of rents. Derwent said two developments under construction totalling 623,000 sq ft were 45% pre-let. The loan-to-value ratio was 13.2% at 31 March 2018, ...

