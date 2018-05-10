Old Mutual's Nedbank division reported a strong first quarter after its Ecobank subsidiary returned to profit. Nedbank's net interest income rose at a low- to mid-single digit pace in the three months to the end of March while non-interest revenue grew more quickly as the bank gained clients and sold them more products. Costs and the ratio of credit losses to loans rose in line with expectations. Old Mutual holds a majority stake in Nedbank, one of South Africa's biggest lenders, which owns ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...