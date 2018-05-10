Algatech Partners With Sphera on Microalgae

KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New collaboration is part of Algatech's initiative for joining with innovative start-ups

Algatechnologies, Ltd. ("Algatech"), is teaming up with the Italian R&D company, Sphera Encapsulation S.r.l ("Sphera"), to develop innovative functional ingredient formats. Based on Sphera's propriety encapsulation technology, the partnership will focus first on development of innovative new delivery forms of ingredients derived from microalgae.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689604/Algatech_Partners_Sphera_Microalgae.jpg )



This debut product, expected to launch in the coming months, is a water-soluble powder of AstaPure, an all-natural astaxanthin. The powder is formulated with natural ingredients only, and becomes a clear solution in water. It is odorless and has a neutral flavor. The new powder technology also boosts bioavailability. Algatech and Sphera will introduce the new powder at Vitafoods, Geneva, to a selected list of companies.

"The nutraceutical market is fast-changing," says Hagai Stadler, CEO of Algatech. "Companies are looking for new delivery forms and higher value for their products, and Sphera's propriety technology is able to answer this growing demand. Sphera was established by three dedicated scientists and successfully developed innovative encapsulation technology. That technology will allow incorporation of astaxanthin and other microalgae ingredients into new food and beverage categories, and to add significant value to existing markets."

"The development of new functional products requires technologies improving bioavailability and potency," says Gianni Zoccatelli, CEO of Sphera, "Our expertise allows us to offer consumers unique products that are appealing to the senses. We are devoted to using biodegradable materials and creating sustainable products. We are very excited to partner with a leading microalgae company like Algatech that is committed to the environment and has created great sustainable ingredients."

"Partnering across the value chain with cutting-edge technology companies such as Sphera Encapsulation -a nd others to come - is yet another step forward in our strategy for bringing the benefits of microalgae to the next level," adds Stadler.

About Algatechnologies

Algatechnologies is a rapidly growing biotechnology company, specializing in the commercial cultivation of microalgae. Founded in 1998, Algatech is a world leader in the production and supply of AstaPure, a premium natural astaxanthin-one of the world's most powerful antioxidants-sourced from the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis.

Visit: http://www.algatech.com

About Sphera

Established in 2016, Sphera is the first Italian company dedicated solely to research and development in the field of innovative micro- and nano-encapsulation technologies, as inspired by the scientific work conducted in the laboratory of Food Chemistry in the Department of Biotechnology, University of Verona. Website: http://www.spheraencapsulation.com.

Visit us at Vitafoods booth no. K134



For further information, please contact:

Company contact

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Ms. Efrat Kat

VP, Marketing & Sales

Phone: +972-8-6356425

E-mail: info@algatech.com

Twitter: @Algatech98



Media contact

NutriPR

Ms. Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Twitter: @LiatSimha



Website: http://www.NutriPR.com