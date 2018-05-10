L'Oréal Paris at 2018 Cannes Film Festival - Worth It Show Lineup for May 10th

PARIS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!
This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: Worth It Show debuts its first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez Beach, with an episode featuring cinema, beauty, and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.
In the lineup tonight:
- A live interview with Deepika Padukone
- A live make-up decoding of Deepika Padukone's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
- An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Aja Naomi King
- "Beauty vs Cinema" interview with Louise Bourgoin
- And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests
Tonight's show, and every live broadcast, are available on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8-14, 2018 from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.
Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:
To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:
Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official
Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair
YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official
