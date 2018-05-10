A very small implantable device that can be used to control brain patterns has been developed by Japanese researchers using photovoltaic technology. The device is both the smallest and the lightest wireless optical biodevice to have ever been developed.With it long been known in the field of optogenetics that chemicals can change their neural behaviour through different exposures to light, is has now been shown that the light also has the capacity to activate proteins in the brain, changing the brains patters. Traditionally scientists have been implanting helmet-type optical devices on rodents ...

