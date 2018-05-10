CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced that company executives will be presenting at the following conferences:

What: Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference Presenter: Traci Tsuchiguchi, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance When: May 10, 2018 at 10:00am PT Where: Beverly Hills, CA What: CA Technologies Financial Analyst Meeting Presenters: CA's Executive Management Team When: May 30, 2018 at 10:30am ET Where: New York, NY What: Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference Presenter: Kieran McGrath, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer When: June 12, 2018 at 3:15pm BST Where: London, UK

Webcasts of the events, along with any supporting material, will be available at http://investor.ca.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available one hour following the conclusion of each webcast and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.

