ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications

ABB sets the benchmark for digitalization with its grid communication portfolio, providing utilities with a high quality, reliable, and cost-effective foundation for smart grid infrastructures

SANTA CLARA, California, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB was honored with the coveted 2018 North American Company of the Year Award at Frost & Sullivan's recent Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala in San Diego, California, on March 6th, based on its successful implementation of the company's growth strategy with wireless communication products, including its ABB Ability platform and private wireless mesh networks.

"ABB's wireless communication solutions provide utilities with high-quality and real-time data, low operating costs, superior customer service, and strategic asset management," said Farah Saeed, Principal Consultant, Frost & Sullivan.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2IbAbrS

ABB Ability communication products enable utilities to build a highly reliable, secure, manageable and scalable foundation that meets the performance and capacity required for multiple smart grid applications. The company has strategically positioned itself as a one-stop shop to address of the communication needs for utilities, including advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation, substation automation/security, and mobile workforce applications. In addition, ABB ensures that its communication products are backward-compatible with legacy meters, sensors, and other devices across the grid. This allows utilities to upgrade their communications infrastructure without replacing existing electric assets, leading to lower operating and replacement costs that will improve their bottom line. In addition to supporting smart grids, ABB's multi-purpose products, which include both wireless networks and optical fiber, also serve a wide range of industry verticals including oil and gas, industrial control systems, automotive and transportation, mining, and smart cities.

ABB implements industry-leading best practices, through its Operational Excellence Program, to achieve operational excellence in both product performance and customer experience. The program, based on the European Foundation for Quality Management Business Excellence Model, ensures customers receive standardized products and services, consistent quality, and global processes at a fair price worldwide. The company also employs a global people satisfaction survey that maps expectations and satisfaction. ABB's Service Knowledge Portal allows the company's 20,000 service employees to contribute to and access the collective knowledge of the company and respond quickly to customer concerns and needs.

"ABB is a market leader in digital communications, as well as a pioneer with substation technology," said Saeed. "With the ABB Ability wireless communication networks, the company has become a market leader in supporting mission-critical distribution and substation automation systems."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ABB

ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 132,000 employees. www.abb.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247.3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: ana.arriaga@frost.com