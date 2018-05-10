Parallel North IP (PNIP), the leading patent monetization firm in Europe, is broadening its partnership with Dominion Harbor (DH) by expanding licensing opportunities into the European market with two new patent portfolios developed by NEC and American Express, and subsequently acquired by DH from Intellectual Ventures.

Anders Arvidsson, PNIP's CEO said, "We are delighted to extend these licensing opportunities into the European market. European companies have been very receptive to our efforts thus far, and we expect to achieve a similar level of success with the additional portfolios."

PNIP and DH initiated their strategic partnership a year ago by introducing the iconic Kodak patent portfolio into the European market. Given the expeditious accomplishments with the Kodak program, the companies have decided to further develop their partnership. David Pridham, DH's CEO stated, "After just a few months into the Kodak licensing campaign, we managed to add several European licensees. Therefore, we are excited about continuing to work with PNIP regarding these two extraordinary licensing programs."

The NEC patent portfolio covers pioneering LCD technologies and manufacturing processes used in today's leading LCD panels, including IPS and TFT structures, backlights, and display drivers. The patent portfolio contains over 1,200 assets.

The American Express patent portfolio covers a broad spectrum of financial, security and authentication solutions, including: NFC/Contactless Payments, Point-of-Sale Terminals, Authentication and Identity Management, Back End Infrastructure, Enterprise Resource Planning, Card Transactions, Fraud Detection, and others. The patent portfolio consists of ~1,000 assets.

About Parallel North IP

Parallel North IP is an IP consulting firm providing customized services for clients to leverage the value of their patents. The company is recognized as the leading patent monetization firm in Europe as well as one of the top patent valuation firms worldwide.

About Dominion Harbor

Dominion Harbor is one of the world's premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms, with ~$1B in revenues generated for clients. It provides unmatched transactional expertise, IP transaction and advisory services, and access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DH maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence and IPWire.com, The Patent Expert's Resource. Vista Peak Ventures and Liberty Peak Ventures are wholly owned subsidiaries of Dominion Harbor.

