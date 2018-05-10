ITM Power on Thursday welcomed the announcement by the Scottish Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Association that the first hydrogen vehicle refueling in Orkney has taken place at ITM's refuelling station in Hatston. The refueling, part of the 'building innovative green hydrogen systems in an isolated territory project' (BIG HIT), utilised locally produced and renewable hydrogen for a fleet of five, zero emission, Renault Kangoo vans equipped with the Symbio hydrogen range extender. The AIM traded company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...