Bag Pots of Gold with United Commissions' Latest Online Casino Brand Irish Spins

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK's leading Casino and Bingo affiliate program United Commissions is proud to present Irish Spins online casino. Powered by the highly popular Nektan platform, Irish Spins offers cutting edge features and exclusive promotions set to provide ample good luck for all its players.

Making a bid at becoming an all-time players' favourite, Irish Spins offers numerous bonuses and promotions all aimed at rewarding its players' loyalty. From seasonal promotions and bonus codes to VIP rewards. Players will no doubt feel like they've struck gold while enjoying a thrilling casino experience. Irish Spins offers incredible welcome package with 3 huge deposit bonuses and Free Spins for the most sought-after slot games. For VIP players there's an exciting invite-only reward program called Privileged. VIP members will enjoy cashback offers, daily & weekly bonuses, deposit rewards and many luck related games & tournaments.

The site is teeming with over 500 slots, scratch cards and mega jackpots from the best games providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming and IGT to name a few. Irish Spins features some incredible Irish themed slots such as Rainbow Riches, Finn and the Swirly Spin, Luck O' The Irish Fortune Spins as well as other classic titles: Mega Moolah, Cleopatra, King Kong Cash, Starburst and Gonzo's Quest amongst many others.

Irish Spins has plenty to boast about with its vast choice in Live Casino Games. Players can play Poker, Blackjack and Live Roulette while interacting with their fellow players and dealers. The dedicated dealers are ready to help and guide, giving the thrill of a real casino experience online.

The new site is mobile friendly and can be played on a wide range of devices, at home or on the go. Irish Spins encourages players to visit the site and taste the Luck o' the Irish. It will surely prove to be one of the most exciting slot sites to play at.

Irish Spins is a casino brand, part of United Commissions' portfolio of eCogra certified, signature brands including Moon Games, Robin Hood Bingo and others. The site is dedicated to bringing its players a unique casino experience and quality gaming environment. The Casino is powered by Nektan and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Nektan (Gibraltar) Limited.

Contact:Chloe Tyler, Content Manager, Chloe@Unitedcommissions.com , +44-2033188490