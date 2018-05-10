Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Karim Rayani, has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

For the past 14 years, Mr. Rayani has been focused on financing both domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Mr. Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior to Bloomberry, he worked independently as a Management Consultant and Financier. He is currently Chair of R7 Capital Investments. Mr. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe with a focus on Corporate Development and Finance.

"Having someone as seasoned as Karim with his international network of bankers, fund managers, analysts, and high net-worth stakeholders will be a great asset to Falcon as we develop our Canadian and Argentine projects," stated Stephen Wilkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada Cobalt and Gold Project in N.W. Ontario, the Esperanza Gold, Silver and Copper Concessions in La Rioja, Argentina and the Burton gold property located northwest of Sudbury, Ontario.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture exchange with the trading symbol: "FG". For information on the Company, please visit: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson

CEO & Director

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.