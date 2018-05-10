Talos Energy Inc. Completes The Previously Announced Strategic Combination Between Talos Energy LLC And Stone Energy Corporation

HOUSTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) announces the completion of the previously announced strategic combination between Talos Energy LLC and Stone Energy Corporation. The combined company commenced trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "TALO". The Company will be headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented, "This is a transformational combination, in which shareholders will greatly benefit from our increased scale and liquidity. Talos is very well positioned to capitalize on its high quality asset portfolio and returns focused capital programs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, as well as take advantage of potential business development opportunities. We deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in getting us to this point."

The Company expects to provide detailed Financial and Operational guidance in the coming weeks, which will be included in a separate announcement; however, at the closing, Talos has:

Entered into a new credit facility agreement with an initial Borrowing Base of $600.0 million , of which $300.0 million is available

, of which is available Liquidity of $450.0 million , inclusive of approximately $150.0 million of cash on hand, net of transaction related costs

, inclusive of approximately of cash on hand, net of transaction related costs Pro forma Year-End 2017 2P Reserves, at SEC pricing, of approximately 205 MMBoe(1) (roughly 80% liquids), of which approximately 150 MMBoe were Proved Reserves(1)

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos is a technically driven independent exploration and production company with operations in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Our focus in the United StatesGulf of Mexico is the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure. The shallow waters off the coast of Mexico provide us high impact exploration opportunities in an emerging basin. The Company's website is located at www.talosenergy.com.

1 Includes pro forma Reserves for the Ram Powell acquisition, which acquisition was disclosed by Stone Energy Corporation on its Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 27, 2018

