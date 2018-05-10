Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) today announced voting results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 285,727,820 Common Shares or 79.79% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:



Nominee Votes FOR Scott B. Bonham 99.89% Peter G. Bowie 99.82% Mary S. Chan 99.77% Dr. Kurt J. Lauk 99.88% Robert F. MacLellan 99.80% Cynthia A. Niekamp 99.91% William A. Ruh 99.93% Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 99.59% Donald J. Walker 99.96% Lawrence D. Worrall 99.13% William L. Young 99.38%

Additionally, Magna's advisory "say on pay" vote received 97.25% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

OUR BUSINESS (1)

We have more than 172,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/).

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld/Against # % # % Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director 275,145,329 99.89 299,739 0.11 Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director 274,957,788 99.82 487,280 0.18 Elect Mary S. Chan as Director 274,806,239 99.77 638,828 0.23 Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director 275,124,189 99.88 320,879 0.12 Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director 274,907,196 99.80 537,872 0.20 Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director 275,188,757 99.91 256,311 0.09 Elect William A. Ruh as Director 275,248,787 99.93 196,280 0.07 Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director 274,305,245 99.59 1,139,823 0.41 Elect Donald J. Walker as Director 275,320,846 99.96 123,814 0.04 Elect Lawrence D. Worrall as Director 273,043,692 99.13 2,401,377 0.87 Elect William L. Young as Director 273,740,524 99.38 1,704,543 0.62 Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors 285,517,713 99.93 206,043 0.07 Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 267,880,692 97.25 7,564,816 2.75

