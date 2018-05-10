Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) today announced voting results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. A total of 285,727,820 Common Shares or 79.79% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
Additionally, Magna's advisory "say on pay" vote received 97.25% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes cast in person at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
Appendix "A"
VOTING RESULTS - 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director
|275,145,329
|99.89
|299,739
|0.11
|Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
|274,957,788
|99.82
|487,280
|0.18
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|274,806,239
|99.77
|638,828
|0.23
|Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
|275,124,189
|99.88
|320,879
|0.12
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|274,907,196
|99.80
|537,872
|0.20
|Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director
|275,188,757
|99.91
|256,311
|0.09
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|275,248,787
|99.93
|196,280
|0.07
|Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
|274,305,245
|99.59
|1,139,823
|0.41
|Elect Donald J. Walker as Director
|275,320,846
|99.96
|123,814
|0.04
|Elect Lawrence D. Worrall as Director
|273,043,692
|99.13
|2,401,377
|0.87
|Elect William L. Young as Director
|273,740,524
|99.38
|1,704,543
|0.62
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|285,517,713
|99.93
|206,043
|0.07
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|267,880,692
|97.25
|7,564,816
|2.75
