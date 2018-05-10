sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. PT (2:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. BST) from Las Vegas. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Zibuda
Corporate Communications
+1 781 609 6129

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire