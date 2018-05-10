Further strengthening the Laundry Home Care business in North America

Further expands market position in North America

Strengthens leading position in retailer brands in North America

Complements portfolio in attractive and growing categories

Henkel signed an agreement with the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company Acasta Enterprises Inc. to acquire JemPak Corporation, Canada, for 118 million Canadian dollars (around 77 million euros) on a cash free and debt free basis.

In fiscal 2017, JemPak Corporation reported sales of around 90 million Canadian dollars (around 60 million euros) and employs about 140 people. Based in Concord, Canada the business is focused on the US and the Canadian laundry and home care retailer brands business and offers products in attractive and growing categories such as automatic dishwashing, laundry caps and fabric finishers. It operates two manufacturing sites.

"This acquisition complements and strengthens our existing laundry and home care portfolio in North America. We will further expand our No. 2 market position in this attractive market and will strengthen our leading position in the retailer brands category in North America," explained Bruno Piacenza, Executive Vice President and responsible for Henkel's Laundry Home Care business.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about May 31, 2018.

About Henkel in North America

North America is one of the most important regions for Henkel. Today, Henkel has more than 9,000 employees in North America and operates with all three business units in the region: Laundry Home Care, Beauty Care and Adhesives Technologies. Henkel's portfolio of well-known, leading consumer and industrial brands in North America include laundry detergents such as all, Persil, Sun, Snuggle and Purex, Schwarzkopf hair care products for retail and professional customers, Dial body care and Loctite adhesives.

In fiscal 2017, total sales in North America amounted to around 5.2 billion euros (around 6.2 billion US dollars). Over the past decades the business in the region was continuously strengthened through successful acquisitions, e.g. Sun Products, Loctite, Dial, National Starch's adhesives businesses as well as the hair professional companies Sexy Hair, Kenra, Alterna and Zotos.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil amounted to 6.4 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements which are based on the current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG Co. KGaA. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, predict, assume, believe, estimate, anticipate, forecast and similar formulations. Such statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and the results actually achieved by Henkel AG Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements.

