Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2018) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR" or the "Company") (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D), the Company is pleased to announce that it has identified numerous exploration opportunities in Colombia, both in base and precious metals. The letter of intent with Copperbelt Minerals Corp. originally announced by the Company on February 26, 2018, has been terminated. The Company intends to provide a comprehensive update in the near future.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp., a Canadian-based exploration company, its focused on acquiring advanced exploration projects which are located within the under-explored northern section of the richly endowed Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MAX RESOURCE CORP.

"Brett Matich"

Brett Matich, CEO and President

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 365 1522.

