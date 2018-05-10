Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 10-May-2018 / 15:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Blackett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 25p financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0002349065 b) Nature of the Acquisition transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume GBP3.10 15,000 d) Aggregated information n/a Aggregated volume n/a Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 8 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 5525 EQS News ID: 684691 End of Announcement EQS News Service

