Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer NFON AG
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)