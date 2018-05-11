Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer NFON AG

ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

WKN: A0N4N5

Kuerzel/mnemonic: NFN

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (12,00/14,00)