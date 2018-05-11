BBA Aviation said its trading performance in the first quarter of 2018 remained in line with expectations, with revenue for the period up 9.7% year-on year, adding it expected to meet full year expectations. On a like-for-like basis, at constant currency, adjusting for fuel prices and before acquisitions, revenue was up 2.9%. Signature revenues grew 13.9% and on a like-for-like basis were up 5.5%. "Our market outperformance reflects the momentum from the commercial negotiations concluded around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...