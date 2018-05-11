Zoopla and PrimeLocation owner ZPG has agreed to be bought by US private equity firm Silver Lake Management for 490p per share in cash, or £2.2bn. The price represents a 31% premium to the closing price of ZPG on Thursday. ZPG founder and chief executive officer Alex Chesterman said: "Silver Lake is the global leader in technology investing and I am firmly of the belief that ZPG will benefit from their technology expertise and global network which will help accelerate our growth. In 2008, we ...

