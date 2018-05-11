Cargotec Corporation: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment - Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 MAY 2018 AT 12 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec and the global leader in on-road load handling, has over many years successfully served customers in the waste management and recycling industries with its equipment. In an industry where efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability are paramount, Hiab will show its comprehensive offering in connection to IFAT, the leading trade fair for environmental technologies. Under the theme "Joining the dots", Hiab emphasizes its capability to provide solutions and create value along the "dots" in this circular economy through its experience, equipment, services, and technology solutions.

"The world is changing with more regulations on how and when you can collect waste. In Hiab, we want to help our customers to "join the dots" in waste handling and recycling: from the collection points to waste transfer stations, to processing centres and beyond. The advantage of having equipment like loader and recycling cranes, demountables, truck mounted forklifts and tail lifts all from one supplier and being able to get service and maintenance at one stop allows our customers to focus on their own business," says Adi Hambiralovic, Segment Manager, Waste & Recycling Management, Hiab.

At the beginning of May, Hiab joined IEexpo in China to present solutions for the waste and recycling segment to its Asian customers. In Munich, Hiab will launch MultiBeam, which is a new product in the FrameWorks family. "FrameWorks is a modular system that provides the customer with a pre-manufactured, ready-to-install subframe that matches the chosen truck. The new MultiBeam consists of two beams and an attachment kit, which allows the customer to mount a crane and a hooklift onto the same vehicle. This extends the customer's equipment functionality and reduces the workload," explains Marcel Boxem, Director, Heavy Range Loader Cranes, Hiab.

"Our equipment range and services are designed to deliver the things that matter most to our customers: safety for the operators and the environment, efficiency to minimize fuel costs and save time, and durability to maximize the return of customers' investments. However, we are also prepared for digitalization in the waste and recycling segment. In the future, connected refuse collection vehicles will be able to detect when bins need emptying and plan their routes accordingly. We are eagerly investigating what possibilities the new solutions will bring to society and prepare our offering to meet future needs," concludes Mr. Hambiralovic.

Please read more from https://www.hiab.com/en/pages/waste-recycling (https://www.hiab.com/en/pages/waste-recycling)

For more information, please contact:

Adi Hambiralovic, Segment Manager, Waste & Recycling Management, Hiab, tel. +46 706 550 108, adi.hambiralovic@hiab.com

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,300 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load-handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion, and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Hiab Frameworks_Photo2 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848633.jpg)

Hiab Frameworks_Photo1 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848632.jpg)

JONSERED 2490_RecyclingCrane (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848630.jpg)

Hiab Waste & Recycling (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848631.jpg)

MULTILIFT FUTURA 18 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848634.jpg)

JONSERED 1250RZ (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848635.jpg)

Hiab Waste & Recycling_2 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2191944/848636.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

