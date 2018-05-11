First Solar Stock Sizzling in Trump's Oil WorldI'm not sure if you have been following the solar energy segment, but despite the perception that President Donald Trump will kill the high-growth area, solar stocks have been staging a strong rally. One of the top gainers has been First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Solar stock traded at a 52-week high of $81.72 on April 27.In the time since Trump took aim at the solar sector by placing major tariffs on imported solar panels, we have seen an impressive rally.FSLR stock has more than doubled from its range low of $33.27 a year earlier on May 18, 2017, delivering an awe-inspiring return of 95% over the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...