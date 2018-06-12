The plant is the second-largest planned in the Western Hemisphere, and will triple the thin film module maker's manufacturing capacity in the United States. Despite looming headwinds in the price of solar modules, First Solar is not slowing down. Following a statement last Thursday to pv magazine that the company's new factory in Ohio "remains on plan," First Solar officially broke ground on the massive factory on Friday. Local firm, Rudolph Libbe, is leading construction on the $400 million factory in Lake Township, Ohio, near First Solar's existing factory and R&D center plant in Perrysburg. ...

