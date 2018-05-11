V Stock Continues to Defy Gravity by Forging New All-Times Highs
The first quarter was plagued by wild market swings. These swings were fueled by an elevated volatility index, creating a market that was geared toward lower prices. This is why the markets have been in the grips of a correction ever since.
In every market environment, there are certain stocks that have a characteristic that we as investors could only wish every stock in our portfolio contained. I am focusing on Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stock because it contains this characteristic, which has been responsible for taking Visa stock from a low of $9.93 in January 2009 to where it currently stands today.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The first quarter was plagued by wild market swings. These swings were fueled by an elevated volatility index, creating a market that was geared toward lower prices. This is why the markets have been in the grips of a correction ever since.
In every market environment, there are certain stocks that have a characteristic that we as investors could only wish every stock in our portfolio contained. I am focusing on Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stock because it contains this characteristic, which has been responsible for taking Visa stock from a low of $9.93 in January 2009 to where it currently stands today.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...