V Stock Continues to Defy Gravity by Forging New All-Times HighsThe first quarter was plagued by wild market swings. These swings were fueled by an elevated volatility index, creating a market that was geared toward lower prices. This is why the markets have been in the grips of a correction ever since.In every market environment, there are certain stocks that have a characteristic that we as investors could only wish every stock in our portfolio contained. I am focusing on Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stock because it contains this characteristic, which has been responsible for taking Visa stock from a low of $9.93 in January 2009 to where it currently stands today.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...