Arian Silver Corporation - Total Voting Rights

11 May 2018

Total Voting Rights

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that further to the announcement which was made on 10 May 2018, application for the admission of 240,800,000 Placing Shares and 37,200,000 Settlement Shares to trading on AIM has been made. It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares and the Settlement Shares will become effective at 8:00am on 15 May 2018.

Following Admission of the 240,800,000 Placing Shares and the 37,200,000 Settlement Shares the Company will have 701,694,941 Common Shares in issue. The Company has no shares in treasury, therefore the figure of 701,694,941 Common Shares should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

All defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as described in the Company's announcement of 10 May 2018.



