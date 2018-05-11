Planet RV: Does Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis Really Know His Numbers? RV Trailblazer Gigi Stetler Battles the Camping World Goliath in an Epic Court Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / The epic battle between RV trailblazer Gigi Stetler, CEO of RV Sales of Broward, and Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, began over a decade ago with no end in sight, and despite efforts to silence her, Stetler stands firm on her position and won't back down. There has been an abundance of roadblocks that Lemonis is throwing in Stetler's way, but she continues to fight for her day in front of a jury. And it's not easy.

'Fighting billionaire bullies is not easy, but it's necessary,' says Stetler. 'There is a difference between fair competition and a personal attack and this was personal.' Stetler contends that Lemonis, an industry Goliath with platforms such as CNBC's "The Profit," offered to buy Stetler's Business and give her a job when she declined he went on a mission to get it anyway. She was also forced out of an extremely lucrative equestrian competition she previously sponsored and was barred from the grounds after Lemons conspired with equestrian powerhouse Mark Bellissimo Entities to push her out.

With the court's help Lemonis gave a four-hour deposition under oath last spring, in which he neither admitted nor denied any of the allegations listed in the complaint.

Lemonis, who famously said, 'If you don't know your numbers, you don't know your business,' didn't seem to know either in the deposition. He also stated 'You don't get anything. You have to earn it.' And that's where Stetler agrees with him in fighting for the business she has worked tirelessly to earn.

'I've had to fight back all my life. I have been bullied and I finally stand in a position to fight back and stand up to bullies so what happened to me may not happen to the next person. People always wonder how I was able to get through some of the things that happened to me and I say it's the biggest compliment one can have that I must have been that great that they spend so much time, money, and effort to destroy me. But I'm still here, and I'm still standing.'

CONTACT:

Sam Andersson

SamAnderssonPR@Gmail.com

Tel. 305.992.1941

SOURCE: Planet RV