CCID Group: CCID Hosts Symposium on Public Blockchain Technology Assessment

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / On the morning of May 11, 2018, A symposium on public blockchain technology assessment was held in Beijing, China. Professor Zhong Chen of Beijing University, Professor JingSha He of Beijing University of Technology, Yi Sun, a research professor of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Jiang Li, CTO of Microsoft China, and other renowned blockchain technology experts were invited to the meeting.

On behalf of China Development Institute of Electronic Information Industry (CCID Group), vice president ZiHe Huang gave a warm welcome to the experts. Mr. Huang pointed out that CCID recognizes the importance of research on blockchain technologies and their vast application potential in a wide variety of industries. As a result, CCID established a blockchain focused research institute at CCID Qingdao and formed the first Blockchain Ecosystem Alliance in China in November of 2017. The Alliance has made significant progress in allocating resources from all stakeholders to strengthen the research on blockchain technologies and provide much-needed support to government agencies on policy-making and to business enterprises at large.





The symposium discussed market trend and innovative directions of blockchain technology on a global scale. Professor Zhong Chen said that the current blockchain technology is still in its early development stage and it is evolving rapidly. Many challenges and problems need to be solved. The practical use cases for this technology needs to be explored. Market research, legislation, regulatory monitoring & compliance and other governance-related matters need to be addressed simultaneously in order to realize the applications of the blockchain technology. He believes that this assessment work will provide guiding principles to the development and implementation of the blockchain technology. Professor Jing Sha He pointed out that the development of blockchain technology should pay close attention to privacy and public safety issues. Any technological breakthrough in the distributed ledger and data storage field should be carried out with specific application needs in mind. Professor Yi Sun stressed that there is a need to actively build a viable ecosystem for the development community and focus on interoperability to realize cross-chain interaction of each blockchain. Mr. Jiang Li indicated that the application of the blockchain technology is in full swing, but the vast majority of public blockchains need to have some technological breakthrough before their production use. It is necessary for different groups within the community to collaborate with each other, to better adapt and overcome the problems in technical development. Researcher Bo Qiu believes that intercommunications amongst heterogeneous chains, data fusion within each sub chain, the integration with AI, Big Data technology, and finding matching use cases for various blockchain technologies are the critical issues that need to be addressed. Also, the evaluation of the development level and maturity of each blockchain technology should be based on its application potential. Mr. GuangYu Chen of HyperChain thinks that the revolutionary significance of blockchain technology, the current crisis in failed ICOs, patent protection and technological breakthroughs are the focal points of this discussion. Mr. Ji Si of Tai Cloud expressed the importance of establishing a consensus standard for the blockchain community as a whole, and think the standard will ultimately determine the evolution path for blockchain technology.

The symposium introduced the latest progress in the assessment of the global public blockchain technology. The assessment work is carried out by the CCID (Qingdao) blockchain research institute, in collaboration with multiple parties such as the CCID think tank and the China Software Evaluation Center. The goal of this assessment is to objectively evaluate the technology development levels of each globally available public blockchain and to ascertain the innovative trends in blockchain technologies. The result of this assessment will allow the CCID group to provide better technical consulting services for government agencies, business enterprises, research institutes, and technology developers.

The assessment committee established the inclusion criteria for the public blockchains to be considered in this round of evaluation: 1. The project must have its own independently operated main-chain. 2. Any individual or entity can freely create and operate a full node on the network. 3. The blockchain has its own openly accessible block browser, and block information can be easily queried. 4. The code for the public blockchain must be open-sourced. 5 The project must have a publicly accessible website with team contact information.

According to the above evaluation criteria, the first batch of public blockchain projects to be considered are:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Stellar, Siacoin, NEO, IOTA, Monero, Dash, NEM, Ethereum Classic, QTUM, NANO, Lisk, ZCash, Verge, Stratis, Steem, BitShares, ByteCoin, Waves, Decred, Hcash, Komodo, ARK.

The first global public blockchain technology assessment index will be published shortly. The official website of the China Institute of electronic information industry development (ccidgroup.com) will be the only designated release platform for this assessment index.

Mr. SongTao Pu of CCID Think Tank chaired this symposium. Mr. Qian Liu of CCID Think Tank Software, Mr. Tao Lv of China Software Evaluation Center, and Mr. Anlei Wei of CCID (Qingdao) blockchain Research Institute were also at the meeting.

About CCID

China Electronic Information Industry Development Research Institute (CCID group) is a first-class scientific research institution directly under the administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China.

For more than 20 years, CCID has dedicated itself to provide research advisory, assessment and certification, technical development, and media communication for government agencies, business enterprises and the general public. As a direct subsidiary of a government agency, CCD established its business model around government decision advisory, social and political science research, media and network service, consulting and outsourcing service, evaluation and certification service, software development and information technology service.

The Institute is headquartered in Beijing and has offices in Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hainan and Yunnan. It has more than 2000 employees, including 1200 professional and technical personnel, among them, 110 with senior technical titles.

