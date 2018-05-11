Energy services company John Wood Group saw trading momentum pick up across its business throughout the first quarter of its trading year, leading the group to confirm its 2018 outlook. On Friday, Wood Group told investors its performance had been led by its Asset Solutions America business, principally driven by a pick up in capital projects activity in power, downstream, and chemicals. Wood Group, which bought rival Amec Foster Wheeler at the end of last year, expects to report a growth in ...

