Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Earth Innovations Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON), is pleased to announce an agreement with a major American retailer for a sales pilot of ecoTraction, the Company's flagship product. This agreement:

Introduces ecoTraction to more urban markets

Compliments existing distribution through Do It Best Stores and WM Grainger Ltd.

Leverages product and brand marketing efforts

"The response to our product offering at the National Hardware Show has been excellent," said Earth Innovations President, Stephen Coates. "We are very excited to leverage our corporate marketing efforts in the USA with the potential of expanding distribution of ecoTraction through one of America's premier retailers. This first-step opportunity will further expand our reach in one of America's major winter markets."

Following negotiations and completion of formal supplier arrangements, the Company will launch a marketing campaign to support ecoTraction in the agreed pilot market. Understanding that a retail supply arrangement is only the beginning of the sales process, Earth Innovations is committed to supporting its products in the marketplace with marketing, merchandizing and co-promotion support.

ecoTraction is a leading alternative to road salt and chemical ice-melters, providing a sandpaper-like traction to icy steps, walkways and pavements in winter temperatures as low as -50 degrees. EcoTraction is a natural, safe and environmentally beneficial winter traction product, sourced and packaged in both the USA and Canada.

International Zeolite Corp. is a producer and distributor of natural and value-added zeolite and is committed to developing high-quality sustainable environmentally beneficial products that deliver exceptional value and performance.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.

