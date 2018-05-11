EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Eurocastle Announces New Single Name Loan Transaction and

Release of the First Quarter 2018 Earnings on 17 May 2018

Guernsey. 11 May 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that it has committed approximately €8 million to acquire a shared interest, alongside affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, in a portfolio of Italian distressed loans to a single borrower with a gross book value of approximately €81 million. The transaction is expected to fund by end of May 2018.

The Company will release its financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2018 on Thursday, 17 May 2018 before the market opens. In addition, management will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 P.M. London time (9:00 A.M. New York time) later that day. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. You can access the conference call by dialing first +1-800-215-5243 (from within the U.S.) or +1-330-863-8154 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "Eurocastle First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call or conference ID number 1685298"

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.eurocastleinv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the call.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. New York time on Sunday, 17 June 2018 by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or +1-404- 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code 1685298.

About Eurocastle

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

