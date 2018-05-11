WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 677,739,369

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 11 May 2018, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld* 1 Report & accounts 545,079,319 99.93% 354,681 0.07% 545,434,000 80.48% 1,426,558 2 Declaration of final dividend 511,530,755 93.54% 35,322,534 6.46% 546,853,289 80.69% 7,269 3 Remuneration report 526,082,812 96.46% 19,316,645 3.54% 545,399,457 80.47% 1,461,100 4 Re-elect Ian Marchant 528,181,813 96.60% 18,593,418 3.40% 546,775,231 80.68% 85,326 5 Re-elect Jan Brown 523,367,566 95.71% 23,462,211 4.29% 546,829,777 80.68% 30,781 6 Re-elect Thomas Botts 543,309,277 99.36% 3,519,417 0.64% 546,828,694 80.68% 31,864 7 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 527,846,848 96.53% 18,963,797 3.47% 546,810,645 80.68% 49,913 8 Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki 543,285,241 99.35% 3,547,875 0.65% 546,833,116 80.68% 27,442 9 Re-elect Jeremy Wilson 527,038,077 96.38% 19,769,907 3.62% 546,807,984 80.68% 52,573 10 Re-elect Robin Watson 546,303,813 99.91% 493,564 0.09% 546,797,377 80.68% 63,181 11 Re-elect David Kemp 543,875,773 99.46% 2,960,576 0.54% 546,836,349 80.69% 24,209 12 Elect Linda Adamany 529,587,097 96.85% 17,226,495 3.15% 546,813,592 80.68% 46,966 13 Elect Roy Franklin 529,224,397 96.78% 17,585,207 3.22% 546,809,604 80.68% 50,954 14 Elect Ian McHoul RESOLUTION NOT PROPOSED 15 Appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 529,189,187 96.77% 17,650,301 3.23% 546,839,488 80.69% 21,070 16 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 533,524,453 97.56% 13,317,593 2.44% 546,842,046 80.69% 18,511 17 Authority to allot shares 459,694,655 84.07% 87,123,621 15.93% 546,818,276 80.68% 42,281 18 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 539,291,069 98.64% 7,455,792 1.36% 546,746,861 80.67% 113,697 19 Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 490,876,492 89.78% 55,893,011 10.22% 546,769,503 80.68% 91,054 20 Authority to purchase own shares 543,590,926 99.41% 3,212,205 0.59% 546,803,131 80.68% 57,426 21 Notice of general meetings 481,379,671 88.39% 63,240,558 11.61% 544,620,229 80.36% 2,240,329

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

These votes are available on the Company's website at: www.woodgroup.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J MACINTYRE

COMPANY SECRETARY