WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 11
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 677,739,369
Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 11 May 2018, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
|Votes For (Including Discretionary)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Total
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld*
|1
|Report & accounts
|545,079,319
|99.93%
|354,681
|0.07%
|545,434,000
|80.48%
|1,426,558
|2
|Declaration of final dividend
|511,530,755
|93.54%
|35,322,534
|6.46%
|546,853,289
|80.69%
|7,269
|3
|Remuneration report
|526,082,812
|96.46%
|19,316,645
|3.54%
|545,399,457
|80.47%
|1,461,100
|4
|Re-elect Ian Marchant
|528,181,813
|96.60%
|18,593,418
|3.40%
|546,775,231
|80.68%
|85,326
|5
|Re-elect Jan Brown
|523,367,566
|95.71%
|23,462,211
|4.29%
|546,829,777
|80.68%
|30,781
|6
|Re-elect Thomas Botts
|543,309,277
|99.36%
|3,519,417
|0.64%
|546,828,694
|80.68%
|31,864
|7
|Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson
|527,846,848
|96.53%
|18,963,797
|3.47%
|546,810,645
|80.68%
|49,913
|8
|Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki
|543,285,241
|99.35%
|3,547,875
|0.65%
|546,833,116
|80.68%
|27,442
|9
|Re-elect Jeremy Wilson
|527,038,077
|96.38%
|19,769,907
|3.62%
|546,807,984
|80.68%
|52,573
|10
|Re-elect Robin Watson
|546,303,813
|99.91%
|493,564
|0.09%
|546,797,377
|80.68%
|63,181
|11
|Re-elect David Kemp
|543,875,773
|99.46%
|2,960,576
|0.54%
|546,836,349
|80.69%
|24,209
|12
|Elect Linda Adamany
|529,587,097
|96.85%
|17,226,495
|3.15%
|546,813,592
|80.68%
|46,966
|13
|Elect Roy Franklin
|529,224,397
|96.78%
|17,585,207
|3.22%
|546,809,604
|80.68%
|50,954
|14
|Elect Ian McHoul
|RESOLUTION NOT PROPOSED
|15
|Appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors
|529,189,187
|96.77%
|17,650,301
|3.23%
|546,839,488
|80.69%
|21,070
|16
|Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
|533,524,453
|97.56%
|13,317,593
|2.44%
|546,842,046
|80.69%
|18,511
|17
|Authority to allot shares
|459,694,655
|84.07%
|87,123,621
|15.93%
|546,818,276
|80.68%
|42,281
|18
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|539,291,069
|98.64%
|7,455,792
|1.36%
|546,746,861
|80.67%
|113,697
|19
|Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|490,876,492
|89.78%
|55,893,011
|10.22%
|546,769,503
|80.68%
|91,054
|20
|Authority to purchase own shares
|543,590,926
|99.41%
|3,212,205
|0.59%
|546,803,131
|80.68%
|57,426
|21
|Notice of general meetings
|481,379,671
|88.39%
|63,240,558
|11.61%
|544,620,229
|80.36%
|2,240,329
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
These votes are available on the Company's website at: www.woodgroup.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Notification authorised by:
MARTIN J MACINTYRE
COMPANY SECRETARY