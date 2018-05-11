sprite-preloader
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 11

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 677,739,369

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 11 May 2018, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Votes Total% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld*
1Report & accounts545,079,31999.93%354,6810.07%545,434,00080.48%1,426,558
2Declaration of final dividend511,530,75593.54%35,322,5346.46%546,853,28980.69%7,269
3Remuneration report526,082,81296.46%19,316,6453.54%545,399,45780.47%1,461,100
4Re-elect Ian Marchant528,181,81396.60%18,593,4183.40%546,775,23180.68%85,326
5Re-elect Jan Brown523,367,56695.71%23,462,2114.29%546,829,77780.68%30,781
6Re-elect Thomas Botts543,309,27799.36%3,519,4170.64%546,828,69480.68%31,864
7Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson527,846,84896.53%18,963,7973.47%546,810,64580.68%49,913
8Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki543,285,24199.35%3,547,8750.65%546,833,11680.68%27,442
9Re-elect Jeremy Wilson527,038,07796.38%19,769,9073.62%546,807,98480.68%52,573
10Re-elect Robin Watson546,303,81399.91%493,5640.09%546,797,37780.68%63,181
11Re-elect David Kemp543,875,77399.46%2,960,5760.54%546,836,34980.69%24,209
12Elect Linda Adamany529,587,09796.85%17,226,4953.15%546,813,59280.68%46,966
13Elect Roy Franklin529,224,39796.78%17,585,2073.22%546,809,60480.68%50,954
14Elect Ian McHoulRESOLUTION NOT PROPOSED
15Appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors529,189,18796.77%17,650,3013.23%546,839,48880.69%21,070
16Authorisation of auditors' remuneration533,524,45397.56%13,317,5932.44%546,842,04680.69%18,511
17Authority to allot shares459,694,65584.07%87,123,62115.93%546,818,27680.68%42,281
18Disapplication of pre-emption rights539,291,06998.64%7,455,7921.36%546,746,86180.67%113,697
19Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights490,876,49289.78%55,893,01110.22%546,769,50380.68%91,054
20Authority to purchase own shares543,590,92699.41%3,212,2050.59%546,803,13180.68%57,426
21Notice of general meetings481,379,67188.39%63,240,55811.61%544,620,22980.36%2,240,329

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

These votes are available on the Company's website at: www.woodgroup.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J MACINTYRE

COMPANY SECRETARY


© 2018 PR Newswire