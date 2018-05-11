Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding LP: Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

LONDON, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

USD 500,000,000 FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP V ECAPS")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING V LP ("LP V")

ISIN: XS0301813522

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP V ECAPS

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP V and the LP V ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8624N_-2018-5-11.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8624N_-2018-5-11.pdf)

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 11 May 2018

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd



