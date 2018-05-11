sprite-preloader
11.05.2018
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):61,470
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.0768

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,450,277 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,450,277 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
50027.5016:29:03London Stock Exchange
167527.5016:29:03London Stock Exchange
239027.5016:29:03London Stock Exchange
195327.3516:17:36London Stock Exchange
114327.1516:09:54London Stock Exchange
149826.9515:39:10London Stock Exchange
249126.9515:07:45London Stock Exchange
207627.0013:45:49London Stock Exchange
138127.0013:40:03London Stock Exchange
109027.0013:11:49London Stock Exchange
215727.0013:11:49London Stock Exchange
205427.0513:09:56London Stock Exchange
26727.0513:09:56London Stock Exchange
192027.0512:54:03London Stock Exchange
205027.0512:45:04London Stock Exchange
470427.0012:40:15London Stock Exchange
1264027.0512:40:11London Stock Exchange
414027.0012:38:37London Stock Exchange
659727.0012:35:03London Stock Exchange
91927.0012:35:03London Stock Exchange
145227.0012:34:46London Stock Exchange
220427.0512:34:42London Stock Exchange
63127.1511:45:59London Stock Exchange
155927.1511:30:06London Stock Exchange
63727.2010:22:58London Stock Exchange
134227.2010:09:30London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


