Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 61,470 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.0768

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,450,277 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,450,277 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

11 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 500 27.50 16:29:03 London Stock Exchange 1675 27.50 16:29:03 London Stock Exchange 2390 27.50 16:29:03 London Stock Exchange 1953 27.35 16:17:36 London Stock Exchange 1143 27.15 16:09:54 London Stock Exchange 1498 26.95 15:39:10 London Stock Exchange 2491 26.95 15:07:45 London Stock Exchange 2076 27.00 13:45:49 London Stock Exchange 1381 27.00 13:40:03 London Stock Exchange 1090 27.00 13:11:49 London Stock Exchange 2157 27.00 13:11:49 London Stock Exchange 2054 27.05 13:09:56 London Stock Exchange 267 27.05 13:09:56 London Stock Exchange 1920 27.05 12:54:03 London Stock Exchange 2050 27.05 12:45:04 London Stock Exchange 4704 27.00 12:40:15 London Stock Exchange 12640 27.05 12:40:11 London Stock Exchange 4140 27.00 12:38:37 London Stock Exchange 6597 27.00 12:35:03 London Stock Exchange 919 27.00 12:35:03 London Stock Exchange 1452 27.00 12:34:46 London Stock Exchange 2204 27.05 12:34:42 London Stock Exchange 631 27.15 11:45:59 London Stock Exchange 1559 27.15 11:30:06 London Stock Exchange 637 27.20 10:22:58 London Stock Exchange 1342 27.20 10:09:30 London Stock Exchange

