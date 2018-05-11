Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Holding(s) in Company

11 May 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has purchased 75,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,510,287 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 3.60 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crystal Amber Fund Limited b) LEI 213800662E2XKP9JD811 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES





GG00B1Z2SL48 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£2.00 Volume(s)

75,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Principal amount

75,000

£2.00

£150,000 e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market