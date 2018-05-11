sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2018 | 18:16
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 11

11 May 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has purchased 75,000 ordinary shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,510,287 Ordinary Shares equivalent to 3.60 per cent. of the Company's voting rights).

Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCrystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Manager
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCrystal Amber Fund Limited
b)LEI213800662E2XKP9JD811
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES


GG00B1Z2SL48
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£2.00		Volume(s)
75,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
75,000
£2.00
£150,000
e)Date of the transaction11 May 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Christopher Waldron (Chairman)Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz KirchnerTel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil LangfordTel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard BernsteinTel: 020 7478 9080

