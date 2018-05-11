Honor and FISE Extreme Sport Challenge Opens 'For the Brave'

The five-day event is a collaboration of sport and technology, and is an unforgettable experience for a young generation of extreme sports fanatics

MONTPELLIER, France, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the trendsetting, young smartphone e-brand, is sponsoring the FISE World Series (Festival International des Sports Extrêmes), currently in Montpelier for the French leg of the world's biggest extreme sports festival, which kicked off on May 9, 2018.

Honor has been fueling the FISE since 2014 and became its global strategic partner in 2016. As one of Honor's "brave cooperations", for a young generation and those who consider themselves young at heart, FISE represents an exciting world of sport and innovation where athletes can take on new challenges, express themselves and push boundaries to the extreme.

"The FISE athletes of all skill levels represent our motto 'For the Brave'," said George Zhao, President of Honor. "Honor is committed to building our relationship around the world with a whole generation of young people, helping to create an exciting and trendy lifestyle with them."

As a brand that was born for a young generation, Honor is creating a lifestyle for anyone that considers themselves young at heart, introducing advanced technology through partnerships in music, e-sports, photography and sports.

The five-day event welcomes more than 2,700 enthusiastic extreme sports athletes annually from all over the world. Professionals and amateur athletes alike compete together in seven extreme sports categories: Wakeboarding, BMX, Skateboarding, Roller Skating, Scooter, Mountain Biking and Parkour.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

About FISE World Series

FISE World Series (FWS) is an extreme sports tour that brings together the best action sports athletes on the planet to compete in different cities around the globe. It is the biggest and most prestigious multi-disciplinary action sports series in the world. The selection of sports is incredible and includes BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland, Skateboard, Mountain Bike, Roller Freestyle, Wakeboard, Scooter, and Parkour.

Each year, more than 2700 amateur and professional athletes from around 40 countries follow the FWS stages hosted by emblematic cities, marking their commitment to youth and sports. In 2017, FISE celebrated 20 years in front of about 600,000 spectators who gathered on the Lez Riverbanks.

For more information, please visit FISE official website http://www.fise.fr/en/fise-world-series-2018

