The FTSE 250 index was marched higher by gains for ZPG and Wood Group on Friday, with profit taking hitting Renishaw. Shares in Zoopla and PrimeLocation owner ZPG shot up 30% after directors agreed to be taken over by US private equity firm Silver Lake Management for 490p per share in cash, or £2.2bn. Analysts at Liberum said the price represents a 24.7x annualised estimated 2018 price to earnings, showing that there are buyers prepared to pay "punchy" multiples for high quality assets. "The ...

