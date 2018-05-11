Technavio projects the global small cell power amplifier marketto post a CAGR of close to 22during the forecast period. The increase in global mobile data traffic and bandwidth requirements is one of the factors that will drive the growth of the market. Mobile data traffic is experiencing exponential growth, which is mainly driven by data-capable devices and high-bandwidth applications. This will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005644/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global small cell power amplifier market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of smart cities in various countries as one of the key emerging trends in the global small cell power amplifier market:

Growth of smart cities in various countries

A smart city is an urban development project in which a city's infrastructure has been equipped with various information and communication technologies. The various stakeholders in a city such as local departments, information systems, libraries, schools, transportation systems, power plants, transportation systems, water supply networks, and waste management are integrated with multiple information and technology solutions. Many countries have started focusing on the development of smart cities. To designate a city as a smart city, there are several factors to be looked at, such as the adoption of smart grid technologies, use of IT to improve traffic, number of Wi-Fi points enabled, mobile application landscape, and even high-speed Internet connection used in mobile communications. Few examples of smart cities are Barcelona, London, and Singapore.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "The development of a smart city requires communication technology for efficient transfer of data. Small cells are a prospective choice that can be installed in an edge of the network format to increase the strength of the signal and provide high-speed connectivity to several users. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global small cell power amplifier market by type (32dB and above, 29dB to 31.5dB, and up to 28.5dB) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market was dominated by the 32dB and above segment in 2017 with a market share of over 45%, followed by the 29dB to 31.5dB segment and the up to 28.5dB segment. The 32dB and above segment is expected to exhibit a 5% increase in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global small cell power amplifier market with a share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA. However, the market share of the Americas, as well as EMEA, is expected to decline over the forecast period. APAC, on the other hand, is anticipated to post an increase of more than 4% in its market share by 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005644/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com