Technavio's latest market research report on the global military helicopter MRO market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global military helicopter MRO market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the market's growth is joint ventures acting as strategic initiatives. The military helicopter industry has been witnessing strategic partnerships among several major firms to meet the demand for replacing aging helicopters with new and upgraded ones. These partnerships are also helping companies in consolidating their market presence and boost the growth of the military helicopter MRO market. To offer services to new helicopters, the MRO facilities also require necessary upgradations.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of 3D printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling through AM technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global military helicopter MRO market:

Development of 3D printed soluble cores for rotorcraft blade prototype tooling through AM technology

AM is a process in which digital three-dimensional design data is used to build a component in layers by depositing material. The application of this technique is increasing in aerospace manufacturing due to the advancement in 3D printing that offers products with different materials such as metals, polymers, and composites. This application is not restricted to component manufacturing but is also used in making cores and prototype tooling in the aerospace industry.

A major vendor used clamshell tooling and bonding processes to manufacture cores made of traditional ceramic or metal materials for prototype tooling of the rotorcraft blade system, which required 5-6 weeks. Further, the parts were restricted to a limited geometry and the produced parts were of low strength. But, by using the soluble core to manufacture cores required for prototype tooling, these cores are manufactured within a week providing unprecedented levels of complexity in design.

"The use of new materials and technologies for component building will require MRO service providers to upgrade their technologies to match the requirements of the aerospace industry," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense

Global military helicopter MRO market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global military helicopter MRO market based on MRO type (field maintenance, component depot maintenance, airframe depot maintenance, and engine depot maintenance) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global military helicopter MRO market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 51%. The increasing security threats among the nations in APAC and the Americas have increased the procurement of military rotorcraft. Additionally, the application of rotorcraft in different applications such as air ambulance and law enforcement added to the demand. The global military helicopter MRO market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

