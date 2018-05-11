Technavio's latest market research report on the global electric toothbrush market provides an in-depth analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor, which has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005705/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electric toothbrush market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global electric toothbrush market will grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022. One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases. Periodontal diseases are caused by infection and inflammation of the gums and bone, which surround and support the teeth. During the early stage of periodontal diseases such as gingivitis, the patient may experience swollen and red gums that may be followed by bleeding gums and teeth falling. Periodontal diseases or periodontitis also lead to bad breath, coagulation of plaque on the tooth, and yellowish teeth that are growing oral health concerns among patients. Periodontal diseases are mostly seen in adults. Periodontal diseases and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of innovative products for oral care as one of the key emerging trends in the global electric toothbrush market:

Innovative products for oral care

There is a substantial increase in the awareness about oral care products that are majorly used as preventive measures to avoid associated oral health risks. The growing prevalence of oral diseases and periodontal diseases such as gingivitis, dental plaque, and bleeding gums is promoting the demand for various oral care products among consumers. The rising awareness and the demand for oral care products are creating opportunities for vendors to introduce a range of innovative products.

"Innovative products are being launched and promoted in the market and are targeted for the premier customer segment. Vendors can have added revenue from the sale of these products and can also expand their customer base as the new technology can easily draw the attention of consumers and influence their purchase decision. Although these products are not targeted for the price-sensitive customer in developing countries, yet strategic investments by vendors for new product development can drive their adoption," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onhealth and wellness

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global electric toothbrush market segmentation

This market research report segments the global electric toothbrush market by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market, accounting for more than 45% of the market share. This was due to the increased product adoption and high availability of products in the region, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. EMEA also held a significant market share, where demand is majorly from the developed countries in Western Europe such as the UK, Germany, and France. The rising awareness about oral care and increased disposable income are driving market growth in this region.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005705/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com