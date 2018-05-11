Technavio research analysts forecast the global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005738/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing use of tier-4 engines is one of the major trends being observed in the market. The tier-4 engine is well known in the market as it strictly adheres to the Environmental Protection Agency regulations regarding emissions. These tier-4 engines also provide increased fuel efficiencies, making the total cost of ownership of a diesel-based compressor reasonable for the oil and gas industry. Tier 4 is applicable to all constant and variable speed engines. Thus, compressor manufacturing vendors are strictly required to adhere to regulations that impose the requirements such as deduction of particulate matter by no less than 90%, and reduction of nitrogen dioxide emissions by 50%.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising demand from oil and gas industry as a key factor that will propel the growth of the global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market:

Rising demand from the oil and gas industry

The integrally geared centrifugal compressors are used in an extensive range of applications, which include the extraction of crude oil to the point until the oil reaches customers through the refinery and associated pipelines. The compressed air is widely employed in the sweetening of gasoline, oxidation of sour water, regeneration of catalyst, and removal of sulfur.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forengineering tools, "Several projects including deep and ultradeep projects were temporarily stopped during the period of low crude oil price. The reduced revenue made it economically unfeasible to carry work on the projects. With the stabilizing crude oil price, many oil projects once put on hold will resume, particularly in regions such as the US, Brazil, and the Gulf of Mexico. Regions such as the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico offer large quantities of crude oil, which provide economies of scale."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market into the following applications (oil and gas, industrial gases, chemical/petrochemical, and power generation) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed analysis of the key factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Among the four major applications, the oil and gas segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 34% of the market. This segment is expected to project steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the highest shareholder for the global integrally geared centrifugal compressor market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%. The market share occupied by this region is expected to increase by over 1% during the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005738/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com