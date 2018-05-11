Hague Enterprises: Des Hague Launches Stamford Youth Foundation Scholarship Program

Stamford Youth Foundation Underscores its Commitment to the Community

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / Des Hague, Stamford Youth Foundation Board Member and Chairman of Corporate Giving, is delighted to announce his family is stepping up to create the foundations' first scholarship program with The Hague Scholarship Award.

"I have known Des and his family for years," said Ben Pomerantz, President of the Stamford Youth Foundation, and continued, "They have always stepped up to be a positive force for good. Starting a scholarship program that can assist our future youths has been something our board has wanted to do for over a decade. This is now no longer a pipe dream but a reality."

"My family and I are delighted to be able to help launch a scholarship program," explained Hague. "In my opinion, there is nothing better than doing well and good at the same time. This scholarship program will help those who need it most to establish a solid foundation for their future lives. Helping to better someone's life is a life changing experience and I encourage other leaders and concerned citizens in our great community to give as well," he concluded.

"This gesture while not unexpected is very appreciated," stated Pomerantz. "We thank the Hague family for making our community a better one."

About Stamford Youth Foundation (SYF):

SYF is a 501(c) 3, not for profit organization that operates programs to serve the youth of Stamford CT, their parents and the community at large. All SYF officers, coaches and directors are volunteers.

SYF receives donations and grants from organizations and individuals to help subsidize its programs. These donations primarily fund the financial scholarships for participants that could not otherwise afford the programs. Making our programs available to all of the town's youths is core to SYF's mission. SYF also relies upon Stamford's public facilities such as parks, ball fields and schools to offer our programs. These facilities are made available to SYF and its participants at no cost (except for custodians at some locations) by the City of Stamford.

About Des Hague

With twenty-five plus years leading global companies, Des Hague is a highly-regarded innovator in the international business community. His forward-thinking approach has achieved sustained growth and robust competitiveness in a changing uncertain world. His past positions include President of Safeway Inc., President of IHOP, President of Hot Stuff Foods LLC, Vice President of 7-Eleven Inc. and President/CEO of CenterPlate Inc. Hague is Co-Founder of Hague Enterprises and serves on the boards of PING HD, WC&P, Lessons For Life, World of Beer, Halls Cheese, Serenity Spa and Salon and the Stamford Youth Foundation. He is currently mentoring and advising on several start-up ventures.

Hague contributes significant time and energy to non-profit charitable work and has helped raise more than $100 million over the past few years for many non-profits, including the Stamford Youth Foundation, which offers multiple after-school programs for young people, and The Journey Home, a Baltimore-based Foundation fighting homelessness. Hague's goal for Hague Enterprises, LLC as a company is to find that perfect blending of business and philanthropic activities.

For more information, visit: http://www.deshague.com, http://hagueenterprises.com

Des Hague - Founder and Chief Executive Officer @Hague Enterprises, LLC.

Des Hague - Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/des-hague

Des Hague - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Hague Enterprises

http://www.HagueEnterprises.com

deshague@aegisenterprisesllc.com

SOURCE: Hague Enterprises