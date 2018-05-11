A long time coming as Proudfoot announces its all-new Americas Leadership Team

ATLANTA, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things take time and that's the case for the consulting industry icon, Proudfoot, as they announce the next step in the transformation of a 72-year-old consulting brand with the introduction of their all new leadership team line up in the US.

With four out of the six top jobs going to external hires, the new team joins two Proudfoot alums. CEO, Pam Hackett discussed the need for Proudfoot to introduce a new profile of industry professionals whom bring a rich experience at client relationship building combined with industry sector and subject matter expertise to complement Proudfoot's deep history of client results delivery.

The placement of the team reinforces the client-focused structure built on sector and capability verticals, each led by a Managing Director whom owns client satisfaction from end-to-end, with deep industry expertise.

Dennis Santare now leads the MRO vertical, Phil Alessi Industrials, John Harms Digital Ready and Cay Mims is MD Natural Resources. They are supported by JJ van Pletzen, EVP Solution Design and Nick Palmer, EVP Transformation.

The new approach is already paying off says Hackett. "We've won industry recognition from the Management Consultancies Association, with a Highly Commended award in the 2018 Project of the Year category, placing on Forbes 2018 Best American Management Consulting Firms list, and receiving Service Provider of the Year award by client Santa Monica Seafood."

"The new Proudfoot is one of extreme client focus, flexibility, easy to do business with and of course, a deep commitment to continue to deliver successful transformations in an age of transformation challenge. Finding this profile along with strong business development skills, was not something we rushed into, realizing we needed to find the absolute best talent and if that meant delaying forming the team, we made the decision to wait."

"Proudfoot has in the past moved too rapidly to replace leadership, investing little time in going to market to search for the absolute best talent," says Proudfoot's CEO, Pamela Hackett, a relative new comer to the job herself. She explains placing an entire new leadership team was a well thought through, long haul search of almost one year to find the right team that would assist in reinventing this industry master.

All four external placements were made by Gustin Partners out of Boston, a leadership and executive search firm working with Proudfoot to assist in the implementation of the 'new Proudfoot.'

Proudfoot specializes in the design, implementation, and acceleration of operational and digital transformation. They believe enabling people is what creates successful transformation.

For further information contact: Brian Holler, 424-361-9640, bholler@proudfoot.com

