Technavio projects the global scraped surface heat exchanger marketto post a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the global food and beverage market is one of the factors that will drive the growth of the market. Food and beverage companies commonly use scraped surface heat exchangers due to their ability to transfer heat between food of different consistencies. They are also used for continuous and closed processes, which mostly include the cooling, heating, cooking, mixing, and gelling of food. The food and beverage market has been growing steadily over the past 10 years and is expected to continue this growth trajectory which augurs well for the growth of this market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of dynamic scraped surface heat exchangers with shell and tube as one of the key emerging trends in the global scraped surface heat exchanger market:

Advent of dynamic scraped surface heat exchangers with shell and tube

The advent of dynamic scraped surface heat exchangers with shell and tube will drive the growth of the market. Dynamic scraped surface heat exchangers with shell and tube consist of three main parts, which include a hydraulic cylinder that is used to move the scraper bars, a heat exchanger that consists of a shell and tube, and a separating chamber. The scrapers are moved by hydraulic action that generates turbulence in the field, which increases the heat transfer coefficient. This design is ideal for applications where fouling or low heat transfer have been limiting factors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "These dynamic shaped scraped surface heat exchangers with shell and tube ensure continuous running time with a limited number of shutdowns. The development of such innovative designs will facilitate the growth of the market."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global scraped surface heat exchanger market by product, (reciprocating tubular, rotating tubular, and rotating plate), by end-user (bakery, dairy, fats and oils, fine food, cosmetics, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market was dominated by the reciprocating tubular segment with a market share of more than 38%, followed by the rotating tubular and rotating plate segments. The rotating plate segment is expected to witness a significant decline of more than 1% in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global scraped surface heat exchanger market with a share of around 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to exhibit the maximum growth over the forecast period while the market share of EMEA is expected to decline by 2022.

