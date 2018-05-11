sprite-preloader
11.05.2018 | 23:44
ACCESSWIRE

Kaskela Law LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders - KLIC

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ('Kulicke & Soffa' or the 'Company') on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

Kulicke & Soffa shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/kulicke-soffa, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On May 10, 2018, Kulicke & Soffa disclosed that it had 'learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company.' Additionally, the Company disclosed that it has 'undertaken an investigation of these transactions with the assistance of outside advisors,' and that that Company's 'previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 can no longer be relied upon due to the misstated warranty accruals made in prior periods.'

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $1.80 per share, or over 7.5%, to close on May 11, 2018 at $21.99, on heavy trading volume.

Kulicke & Soffa investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585 or (888) 715 - 1740, or via www.kaskelalaw.com/case/kulicke-soffa, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE