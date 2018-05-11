Kaskela Law LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders - KLIC

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ('Kulicke & Soffa' or the 'Company') on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On May 10, 2018, Kulicke & Soffa disclosed that it had 'learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company.' Additionally, the Company disclosed that it has 'undertaken an investigation of these transactions with the assistance of outside advisors,' and that that Company's 'previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 can no longer be relied upon due to the misstated warranty accruals made in prior periods.'

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $1.80 per share, or over 7.5%, to close on May 11, 2018 at $21.99, on heavy trading volume.

