Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the cervical dysplasia market. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cervical dysplasia.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are anticipated to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cervical dysplasia market overview

Cervical dysplasia is a condition in which solid cells on the cervix experience some unusual changes. It is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection in the cervix. HPV is a very common infection and is transmitted through sexual conduct. Cervical dysplasia is a pre-cancerous stage that can be mild or severe depending on the appearance of the abnormal cells. It is also known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN). CIN 1 often does not require treatment whereas various surgeries or procedures are required for the treatment of CIN 2 or CIN 3.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Mild dysplasia is the most common condition. In this stage, almost up to 70% of the cases regress on their own. This denotes that the cervical tissue comes back to normal without treatment. Moderate and severe dysplasia are less inclined to self-resolve and therefore, have a higher rate of developing cervical cancer."

Cervical dysplasia segmentation

This market research report segments the cervical dysplasia market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (intramuscular, topical, and oral), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, antibody targeting HPV, and DNA vaccine), targets for drugs under development (HPV 16, HPV 16/18 of E6/E7, and undisclosed), mechanism of action (immunostimulants, apoptosis stimulants and virus replication inhibitors, photosensitization, and DNA vaccine), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, and completed).

Monotherapy refers to the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, 100% of the molecules that are being invested are monotherapy.

In case of intramuscular drugs, the drug is directly injected into the muscle. Around 50% of the total pipeline therapeutics are being developed for intramuscular RoA.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

