Ariadne Capital Group Limited Clarifies MFSA Licence in Malta Announcement

LONDON, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Maltese Financial Service Authority on Friday (11 May), simultaneously wrote to Ariadne Capital Malta Limited (ACML) and issued a Press Release announcing it had withdrawn ACML's regulatory licence. This co-ordinated action should be seen in its proper context.

ACML has not been conducting any regulated business and does not intend to do so.

Of immediate relevance to the MFSA's announcement is the fact that ACML informed the MFSA on Tuesday 8 May that it wished to close its business in Malta because of the MFSA's failure to process basic administrative tasks, as well as needing to protect shareholder interests by operating in a secure legal and business environment. Sadly, the MFSA's response to ACML's closure notice vindicates the decision to leave Malta.

An announcement will follow about Ariadne's Capital Group Limited's future business operations.

