Technavio market research analysts forecast the global Ethernet switch and router marketto post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The development of improved features of Ethernet switches and routers to emerge as a key trend that will impact market growth. Vendors are trying to enhance the features of switches and routers to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Guest access, parental control, and traffic meter are some of the some of the features that are in trend in the global Ethernet switch and router market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing migration to cloud platforms as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global Ethernet switch and router market:

Increasing migration to cloud platforms

The migration to the cloud platform is the process of moving important and confidential data and files to the cloud. Organizations generate huge volumes of data and files, which are difficult to store and manage. Thus, with the help of third-party cloud service providers, enterprises move data off-premises so that they can manage the information effectively. Cloud service providers offer many other benefits, such as the pay-per-use scheme, which helps enterprises reduce their operating costs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for data center research, "The demand for data centers is rising because of the increase in IP traffic. Data centers require the deployment of several switches and routers. They require at least two to three switches and one router per rack. Thus, the increasing number of data centers will drive the global Ethernet switch and router market during the forecast period."

Global Ethernet switch and router market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global Ethernet switch and router marketbased on product segments (10GbE switching port, 100ME and 1GbE switching port, 40GbE switching port, and 100GbE switching port) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global Ethernet switch and router market with 46% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, the market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to decrease over the forecast period, while that of APAC will increase by more than 8% thus, establishing APAC as the second largest region by 2022.

