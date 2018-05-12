Suntech as the only PV module manufacturer received by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Japan

TOKYO, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Suntech Power Japan Corp. ("STPJ"), 100% subsidiary of SFCE and Wuxi Suntech, announces today that it was received as the only PV module manufacturer by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Japan.

On May 8th, Chinese Premier started his Japan visit after 8 years discontinued. It is the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two countries. With concerted efforts by the two sides, China and Japan started to promote the long-term, healthy development of bilateral relations and the steady cooperation in various fields. Premier Li had a talk with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and met with Japanese Emperor Akihito. During the visit, Premier Li attended the 40th anniversary ceremony for Sino-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, also attended the China-Japan-ROK leaders' summit.

After his long trip from Indonesia, the first guests Premier Li Keqiang was keen to meet with are the representatives of Chinese enterprises, overseas Chinese and students in Japan, of course Chinese ambassadors as well. STPJ is the only PV module manufacturer invited to meet by Premier Li in Japan. Premier Li affirmed the success Chinese enterprises achieved in Japan and the contribution to bilateral economic and trade relationship.

On May 10th, President of STPJ and VP of Wuxi Suntech, Zeight Gao was invited to attend the 40th anniversary ceremony for Sino-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. More potential economic growth between the two countries could be expected in the speech by Premier Li and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

More than 50% of PV modules in Japan market are produced by Chinese company, which made a successful story of Chinese manufacturing. In 2006, Suntech acquired MSK, a Japan-based PV company valued USD 300 mil, and replaced the name as Suntech Power Japan Corp. STPJ celebrated its 50th anniversary last year as one of the longest history Chinese Companies in Japan. There're 100 employees in STPJ of which 95% of them are local. In Japan, STPJ has made a great progress in large-scale power plant investments (IPP), module sales, residential PV system, O&M, monitoring system and energy storage solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690570/Suntech_Power_Japan_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690571/Suntech_Power_Japan_Group.jpg

